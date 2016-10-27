(Adds mid-November plan)
MONTEVRAIN, France Oct 27 France is determined
to make Paris attractive for banks after Britain leaves the
European Union, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday,
but without any special status for financial-services workers.
Sapin responded to comments by French financial lobby Paris
Europlace, which told Reuters earlier on Thursday it wanted
special status in French labour law for executives of financial
firms to make Paris more attractive.
"The idea is to create a status whereby common rules on
labour rights are waived," Arnaud de Bresson, chief executive of
Paris Europlace, told Reuters.
But Sapin told Reuters: "We cannot have a specific status
for jobs in the financial sector."
European financial centres, especially Frankfurt and Paris,
have been mounting a charm offensive, saying they expect banks
to start moving some operations from London next year to ensure
continued access to the EU market after Britain
leaves.
Bresson said his lobby group would put to the government in
mid-November a set of regulatory and fiscal proposals they
believe are necessary to lure London-based firms.
Ideas for setting up a special economic zone for companies
moving from London are also circulating among lobbyists, Bresson
said.
Some bankers were sceptical about such a move. "I am not
convinced they'll be able to achieve that," a senior banking
source said.
Measures taken recently in France include the extension of a
tax relief regime for expatriates to eight years from five.
Opposition politicians vying for next year's presidential
election have repeatedly said the government's post-Brexit plans
do not go far enough.
France must fix its "many mistakes" on tax if it is to
benefit from an exodus of business after Brexit, former prime
minister Alain Juppe said on Tuesday. Opinion polls say he is
likely to win the presidential election.
Juppe said he would scrap a wealth tax and cut corporate tax
if elected in May, and said he opposed parliament's plans to
increase a transactions tax on shares.
Last week, in a first reading of next year's budget bill,
the lower house backed an increase in the tax to 0.3 percent
from 0.2 percent and its extension to cover intra-day trading.
