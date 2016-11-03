PARIS Nov 3 In the battle to attract
Brexit-wary bankers fleeing London, the man in charge of Paris'
charm offensive thinks he has the pitch that rivals can't match.
"When did you last book a weekend in Frankfurt?" Ross
McInnes joked after a cross-party group of politicians put the
Oxford-educated Franco-Australian chairman of French engine
maker Safran in charge of the come-to-Paris campaign.
Bankers in London have sometimes complained that Frankfurt
would be boring after life in the British capital.
In Paris' favour, McInnes said the French capital not only
offered a deep talent pool of financial and legal experts but an
attractive lifestyle unrivalled on the continent.
Paris is vying with Frankfurt, Luxembourg and Dublin to
attract banks, insurers, start-ups and investors fleeing
Europe's biggest financial centre, since Britons voted to leave
the European Union in June.
French authorities have put on a rare united front to
promote Paris, with the ruling Socialist government unveiling
tax breaks for expats last July while conservative-controlled
local authorities have gone on roadshows in New York and
launched advertising campaigns.
Stepping up the charm offensive on Thursday, the French
government launched a one-stop shop to help firms fleeing London
deal with bureaucratic procedures.
McInnes urged foreign investors to look beyond the
stereotypes of French red-tape and realise the country has been
reforming labour rules and cutting employment costs in recent
years.
"Anyone who's worked in France for the last few years knows
to go beyond some of the cliches and look at hard facts, hard
figures," he said.
"This is a business friendly country," he said, adding that
he was living proof as a chairman of a big French company that
people do not have to be from the French establishment to make
it in France.
Big U.S. banks in particular are looking to shift operations
from London to the continent due to the prospect that they will
lose their right to serve the full European Union once Britain
quits the bloc.
The head of the French Treasury, Odile Renaud-Basso, said
that banks were preparing to take relocation decisions in the
coming months and that any one financial centre was unlikely to
replace London.
"Firms are adopting a strategy of diversification to use the
comparative advantages of each centre to their best interest and
so activities will be spread around," she told a panel
discussion at the French lower house of parliament.
