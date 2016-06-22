PARIS, June 22 French President Francois Hollande warned on Wednesday that if Britons voted to leave the European Union it would be an irreversible decision that could jeopardize Britain's access to the bloc's single market.

"If the choice is to leave the EU ... that would be irreversible," Hollande said.

"There would be a very serious risk for Britain to lose its access to the single market and everything that goes with the European economic area. Everyone needs to be well aware of this," he said.

Britons vote whether to stay inside the EU in a referendum on Thursday.