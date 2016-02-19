PARIS Feb 19 French President Francois Hollande
expressed hopes of reaching a deal at an European Union summit
on Friday to help keep Britain in the bloc.
"We will find a compromise" over Britain, he told France
Inter radio in an interview during the summit in Brussels,
adding "I hope so".
Hollande warned that disputes over the refugee crisis were a
threat to Europe and urged a commmon approach to avoid countries
re-establishing border checks. "Otherwise it would be the end of
Europe," he said.
