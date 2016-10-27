MONTEVRAIN, France Oct 27 French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday the government was determined to make Paris attractive for banks after Brexit but that there won't be a special status for workers in specific industries such as finance.

He was responding to comments by French financial lobby Paris Europlace, which told Reuters it wanted a special status in the French labour law for executives of financial firms that could offer more flexibility.

"The idea is to create a status whereby common rules on labour rights are waived," Arnaud de Bresson, chief executive of Paris Europlace told Reuters earlier on Thursday.

But Sapin later told Reuters: "We cannot have a specific status for jobs in the financial sector." (Reporting by Myriam Rivet, Julien Ponthus and Maya Nikolaeva; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Michel Rose)