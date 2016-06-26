(Adds Sarkozy)
PARIS, June 26 The European Union must stop
being nit-picky and intrusive, French Prime Minister Manuel
Valls said on Sunday as the bloc scrambled to handle the
aftermath of Britain's vote to leave.
The Brexit vote to leave the EU has deepened fears among
mainstream politicians across Europe about the rise of
eurosceptic, anti-establishment parties, particularly in France,
where the far-right National Front is increasingly popular.
That concern has also prompted mainstream French politicians
on the left and right to call for an overhaul of Europe, in a
country where surveys show disillusionment with Brussels is
growing.
"We must put an end to this sad and finicky Europe. Too
often it is intrusive on details and desperately absent on
what's essential," Valls said. "We must break away from the
dogma of ever more Europe. Europe must act not by principle but
when it is useful and pertinent."
Former President Nicolas Sarkozy echoed those sentiments.
"Europe cannot continue to build itself against the people," he
said.
While a large majority of French are attached to EU
membership, polls over the past few years have consistently
shown a majority also want Europe to have fewer powers, said
Francois Miquet-Marty, head of the Viavoice polling institute.
Only one on five voters want "more Europe", he said.
Long in the EU's driving seat alongside the bloc's
power-house Germany, France, dogged by a poor track-record on
abiding by the EU's fiscal rules, has been steadily less active
on the EU scene over the past years.
In his speech on Sunday in Normandy, Valls insisted Europe
"is not about seeing sovereign states disappear."
He also said Europe must defend its economic interests
better, on trade matters but also on financial, social,
environmental and cultural issues. "Europe must be firm," he
said.
While an Odoxa opinion poll on Friday showed 64 percent of
French want to stay in the EU, the number of those who want to
leave rose by 7 percentage points in the course of three months.
Sarkozy said he wasn't sure what the answer would be if the
French were asked a Leave or Remain question in a referendum.
"Do you think that 30 kilometres of Channel between us mean
we'd think that differently?" he told France 2 television.
However Sarkozy, who had so far rejected the idea of an EU
referendum in France, added his voice to a growing chorus of
politicians of all political stripes saying a referendum on a
new treaty or EU project could be a good idea.
Only the far-right National Front wants a referendum on EU
membership.
"We should not be afraid of the people," Sarkozy said. If
there was a new treaty setting out clear choices for Europe "I
don't see how we could refuse (a referendum)," he said.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Stephen Powell and
Alexandra Hudson)