By Jonathan Gould and John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT Aug 18 A German politician said on
Thursday he was trying to persuade foreign banks to make
Frankfurt their home after Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, and outlined how Europe's biggest economy wants to
bolster its financial capital at London's expense.
Thomas Schaefer, finance minister of the state of Hesse
which includes Frankfurt, said he had spoken to British banks
with an arm in Frankfurt as well as others, and sought to
persuade potential movers that local labour law and tax were not
overly onerous.
"We are listening very carefully to the questions that the
financial sector has after the Brexit vote," Schaefer, a member
of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party,
told reporters.
"We are campaigning for Hesse because the financial centre
of Frankfurt has a lot to offer."
Most German politicians have been reluctant to publicly push
Frankfurt as an alternative to London. Schaefer's remarks
suggest momentum may now be growing behind Frankfurt, less than
two months after Britain voted in a referendum to leave the
European Union -- a process widely referred to as Brexit.
Schaefer did not, however, offer any prospect of special
deals to cut tax or any other such concessions. He said the
city's infrastructure and the fact that it hosted the European
Central Bank were reason enough to move there.
Schaefer said he had held talks with "all kinds of players"
but that many had wanted to keep the contact secret. "There is a
fear of being considered disloyal in the London community," he
said.
(Editing by Timothy Heritage)