LONDON, June 22 Credit Suisse would cut its
year-end forecasts for Britain's benchmark FTSE 100
equity index by 6 percent if Britain voted to leave the European
Union this week.
The Swiss bank's equity strategists said they would cut
their year-end target for the FTSE down to 6,200 points from
6,600 if a Brexit occurred - a reduction of around 6 percent.
The FTSE 100 closed up 0.4 percent at 6,226.55 points on
Tuesday.
The strategists said they would cut their U.S. S&P 500
year-end target to 2,000 points from 2,150, and their
target on the euro zone's Euro Stoxx 50 to 2,950
points from 3,350.
Betting odds show a greater probability that Britain will
vote to stay in the EU rather than leave, which has helped
markets recover this week, although opinion polls show the two
camps are roughly neck-and-neck.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)