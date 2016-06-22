LONDON, June 22 Credit Suisse would cut its year-end forecasts for Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 equity index by 6 percent if Britain voted to leave the European Union this week.

The Swiss bank's equity strategists said they would cut their year-end target for the FTSE down to 6,200 points from 6,600 if a Brexit occurred - a reduction of around 6 percent.

The FTSE 100 closed up 0.4 percent at 6,226.55 points on Tuesday.

The strategists said they would cut their U.S. S&P 500 year-end target to 2,000 points from 2,150, and their target on the euro zone's Euro Stoxx 50 to 2,950 points from 3,350.

Betting odds show a greater probability that Britain will vote to stay in the EU rather than leave, which has helped markets recover this week, although opinion polls show the two camps are roughly neck-and-neck. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)