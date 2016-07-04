LONDON, July 4 Standard Life Investments, the
fund arm of insurer Standard Life, suspended all trading
in its UK real estate fund from 1100 GMT on July 4, it said on
Monday.
The decision was taken after an increase in redemption
requests due to uncertainty following the EU referendum result,
the firm said in a statement.
It said the suspension would end as soon as practicable and
would be formally reviewed at least every 28 days.
Standard Life Investments said last week that it had reduced
the value of the fund, which invests in UK commercial real
estate assets, by 5 percent.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Rachel Armstrong)