LONDON, June 15 UK mutual funds have shed 18
percent of assets in the last 12 months, data shows, pointing to
a crisis of investor confidence over low oil prices, fears of
Chinese recession and Britain's vote on European Union
membership.
The Thomson Reuters Lipper data, based on investment flows
in UK Investment Association (IA) fund categories, showed a 38
billion pound ($54 billion) drop in the year to end-May, with
nearly 16 billion pounds of net outflows in January alone.
In a turbulent year, most of the world's most popular asset
classes have been sapped by concerns about the world economy and
political upheaval, including Britain's possible EU exit.
British citizens will vote on June 23 on whether to remain
in the EU.
The unpredictable outcome, combined with uncertainty as to
how complicated and destabilising a divorce from EU partners
could be, has led some investors to slash exposure to British
stock, bond and property markets.
The UK All Companies funds sector, with some 12 percent of
all IA assets, suffered a yearly net outflow of 9.2 billion
pounds, while nearly 12 billion pounds flowed out of the IA
Sterling Strategic Bond sector to end-May, without a single
monthly net inflow for the year.
Only four of the IA sectors attracted more than 1 billion
pounds of net inflows in the year to end-May: Property, Global
Equity Income, Global Bonds, and Targeted Absolute Return.
Targeted Absolute Return attracted almost 10 billion pounds
of net inflows, as investors flocked to funds designed to make
money in all market conditions.
($1 = 0.7050 pounds)
