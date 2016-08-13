LONDON Aug 13 Britain will plug a funding gap
of up to 4.5 billion pounds ($5.8 billion) for European
Union-financed projects in agriculture, universities and its
regions once it leaves the bloc, Finance Minister Philip Hammond
said.
Scientists, farmers and other recipients of EU funding had
been facing uncertainty after Britain voted to leave the EU on
June 23, before receiving reassurance on Saturday that the UK
government would pick up the tab.
The new guarantee over funding comes as Britain faces the
looming prospect of a recession following the Brexit vote, with
uncertainty over a new relationship with the EU expected to
cause firms to defer investment and consumers to slow spending.
Hammond said projects signed before Britain's Autumn
Statement financial update, will continue to be funded by
Britain after it formally leaves the EU and the UK would match
the current level of agricultural funding until 2020.
The country will not start the two-year leaving process this
year Prime Minister Theresa May has said.
Hammond told British media that the funds needed to fill the
gap left by the EU are around 4.5 billion pounds a year.
"We recognise that many organisations across the UK which
are in receipt of EU funding, or expect to start receiving
funding, want reassurance about the flow of funding they will
receive," Hammond said.
The funding guarantee covered structural and investment
funds and Horizon research funding, the Treasury said.
($1 = 0.7736 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alexander Smith)