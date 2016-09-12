BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
LONDON, Sept 12 Fund manager Columbia Threadneedle said on Monday it plans to lift the suspension in trading of its UK retail property fund as investor sentiment in the sector had steadied in the weeks following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The Threadneedle UK Property Authorised Investment Fund, which includes the Threadneedle UK Property Authorised Trust, was one of several UK funds to be suspended after the June 23 vote amid concerns prices for commercial property would fall.
Since the July 6 suspension, however, the market had settled, said Don Jordison, Managing Director of Property, Columbia Threadneedle Investments.
The suspension would be lifted on Sept. 26, Threadneedle said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.