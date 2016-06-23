(Adds details)
By Minami Funakoshi and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, June 23 Group of Seven finance leaders
will issue a statement stressing their readiness to take all
necessary steps to calm markets if Britain votes to exit the
European Union, government officials with direct knowledge of
the preparations said on Thursday.
Finance authorities of the G7 advanced economies are
negotiating a draft of the statement that would be issued
shortly after Thursday's referendum results become clear, the
officials said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity
of the matter.
The statement will reconfirm an agreement among G7 nations
that "excess volatility and disorderly currency moves are
undesirable," one of the officials said.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso may also issue a separate
statement to aimed at preventing a Brexit vote from triggering
excessive yen rises, the officials said.
Aso's statement would be similar to one the Ministry of
Finance issued last year, when it said it would watch market
moves carefully and work closely with the Bank of Japan to deal
with any market turmoil, they said.
Major central banks are ready to use existing swap
arrangements to supply emergency liquidity to address any
shortage of dollar funding in the event of a Brexit vote.
Global markets are nervously watching the outcome of the
referendum that is still too close to call, with investors and
policymakers warning that a vote to leave the EU could unleash
turmoil in financial markets.
Japanese policymakers are worried a Brexit vote would boost
demand for the safe-haven yen and trigger an unwelcome yen rise
that hurts exports.
The G7 nations have issued joint statements on an ad-hoc
basis in the past to calm markets, such as when the Greek debt
crisis intensified in 2012.
(Additional reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Takaya Yamaguchi;
Editing by Chris Gallagher and Eric Meijer)