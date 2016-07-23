CHENGDU, China, July 23 Top officials from the
Group of Seven rich economies want to see negotiations over
Britain's exit from the European Union start as soon as
possible, French finance minister Michel Sapin said.
"That the markets reacted well, that things remained under
control, that there was a need to open the negotiations as soon
as possible," Sapin told Reuters when asked about Brexit-related
discussions during a meeting of G7 officials on Saturday.
"We have to have certainty now around the timetable. We say
that not to put unnecessary pressure on the British authorities
but because I believe that is what everyone, all observers and
the markets need," Sapin said as he left the meeting of G7
finance ministers and central bankers.
The G7 discussion took place on the sidelines of a meeting
in China of officials from the broader G20 group which brings
together many of the world's leading economies.
