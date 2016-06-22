TOKYO, June 23 Group of Seven finance leaders
will issue a joint statement stressing their readiness to take
all necessary steps to calm markets if Britain votes to exit the
European Union, said government officials with direct knowledge
of the preparations.
Finance authorities of the G7 major economies are
negotiating a draft of the statement that would be issued
shortly after Thursday's referendum results become clear, the
officials said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity
of the matter.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso may also issue a separate
statement to prevent a Brexit vote from triggering excessive yen
rises, the officials said.
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi, Takashi Umekawa, Takaya
Yamaguchi and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)