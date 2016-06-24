BERLIN, June 24 Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the Group of Seven economic powers held a teleconference on Friday to discuss Britain's vote to leave the European Union, a German Finance Ministry spokesman said.

"A teleconference of the G7 ministers and central bank governors is underway at this minute. At the end of this teleconference, there may be a statement," spokesman Martin Jaeger told a regular government news conference. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley)