LONDON, Sept 14 Building and construction group
Galliford Try said sales rates and prices at its
housing division have risen since Britons voted to leave the
European Union, echoing sentiments from several other British
builders.
The firm, which posted a slightly better-than-expected 18
percent rise in pre-tax profit to 135 million pounds ($178
million) in the year to the end of June, said its Linden Homes
division had seen an immediate drop in demand but had since
bounced back.
"After a short-term decline in visitor numbers and small
increase in cancellation rates, broadly in line with normal
seasonal patterns, we are encouraged to see a return
to growth in sales rates and prices since the referendum," the
firm said.
Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt and smaller
rival Redrow have both said sales have increased in
recent weeks.
($1 = 0.7577 pounds)
