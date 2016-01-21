* Pollsters failed to predict 2015 election result
* Bookmakers made big losses while gamblers won
* Polls suggest EU vote close, bookmakers back UK to stay in
LONDON, Jan 21 To predict the result of
Britain's upcoming referendum on European Union membership you
might do well to ignore the opinion polls and watch what the
gamblers are doing instead.
The fact that pollsters failed to call last year's national
election winner while gamblers won big has given an additional
twist to the knife-edge EU vote.
Political betting has become a serious business in recent
years for Britain's 6.3-billion-pound ($8.9-billion) gambling
industry, and about 100 million pounds was estimated to have
been staked on the outcome of last year's national election.
For months up until the very last moment, polls indicated
that the May election would result in a hung parliament with the
two major parties securing a similar number of seats.
Instead, Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative party
secured victory with a comfortable, albeit slim, majority the
psephologists who study voting trends had failed to predict.
It was not just pollsters who got it wrong. Bookmakers
seriously lost out as their punters correctly called the result.
"We lost an awful lot of money on the general election last
year and that was because we relied too much on the polls,"
Matthew Shaddick, Head of Political Odds at bookmaker Ladbrokes
, told Reuters.
"We probably weren't taking enough notice of what people
were betting on. Lots of people were quite happy to ignore the
polls last year and bet on the Tory (Conservative) majority
which looked all but impossible to people who pay a lot of
attention to the polls."
A report published on Tuesday concluded that sample
recruitment methods and possible unintended herd behaviour by
pollsters had led to last year's fiasco which angered many in
politics and the media.
Only an exit poll that jolted the political establishment on
election night itself was close to being right.
The next major test for the polling companies will be the
referendum on whether Britain should remain in the European
Union, a vote to be held before the end of 2017.
Already there is a clear divergence between opinion polls
and the betting industry. A current poll of polls has "Remain"
on 51 percent and "Leave" on 49 percent while the most recent
survey put the number of Britons wishing to leave the bloc at 53
percent, with 47 percent in favour of remaining.
However, bookmakers are unanimous in making the Remain camp
firm favourites with nearly all offering the same odds, 2/5.
"It's almost exactly a two-thirds chance according to our
clients that Britain will choose to stay in Europe," Peter
Hetherington, chief executive of online brokerage IG Group, told
Reuters. "That is interesting because that's actually quite
diverging from the latest opinion polls which suggest it's much
closer than that."
CASH DRIVES THE ODDS
So why the discrepancy?
"I think more and more people are getting more convinced
that that's the way it's going to go irrespective of the fact
the polls are showing it very, very close on average overall,"
said Ladbrokes' Shaddick.
"We spend a lot of our time looking at polls and the
political science analysis of those polls. But ultimately it's
the money we're taking from our customers that drives the odds
more than our particular opinion."
So far, not much money has been staked on the referendum
outcome - Ladbrokes says it has taken about 100,000 pounds -
although the bookmakers expect that to change once Cameron has
announced a date for the vote.
They expect the interest will then match that shown by
gamblers during the 2014 Scottish independence vote when Scots
rejected a breakaway, an outcome pollsters correctly forecast.
Up to 12 million pounds was said to have been bet on the vote.
Graham Sharpe, from bookmaker William Hill, said it
was no surprise pollsters got it wrong sometimes.
"If the opinion pollsters were always going to be right,
we'd have been out of business long ago," he told Reuters.
"We update the odds on a regular basis depending a. on what
we think, b. what money we've taken, and c. as a factor we look
at the opinion polls because we are aware that some of our
customers may be influenced by them as well. But they're
certainly not the main factor."
The fact William Hill had lost about 500,000 pounds at the
last election showed their customers did not believe the polls,
he said. However, he pointed out that anyone predicting
elections can get it wrong.
An unidentified man who won 193,000 pounds on a
900,000-pound bet on the result of the Scottish independence
vote then lost 205,000 pounds wrongly predicting the 2015
election would see a hung parliament, William Hill said.
In the wake of their disastrous showing last year, pollsters
have now promised to make changes, although the head of the
inquiry into the failures said there was no silver bullet.
Shaddick said his team would be more sceptical but surveys
still remained the best way of gauging public opinion.
Sharpe was less convinced. "It's always been my policy to
deliberately lie to any opinion pollsters so how you factor that
into the equation when they're speaking to people I really don't
know," Sharpe said.
