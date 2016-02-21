LONDON Feb 21 The odds of Britain leaving the
European Union shortened on Sunday after reports that
influential London mayor Boris Johnson would back the 'leave'
campaign, bookmaker Ladbrokes said.
The bookmaker said the odds of a British exit had improved
to 2/1 from their previous price of 12/5. Johnson had also
become favourite to be the next leader of the Conservative Party
when Cameron decides to step down, they said.
The BBC reported Johnson's decision to back a British exit
from the bloc at a June 23 referendum without citing sources
ahead of an official announcement expected around 1700 GMT. One
source with knowledge of the decision confirmed to Reuters that
he would back the 'out' campaign.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)