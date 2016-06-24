FRANKFURT, June 24 The association of Germany's
pharmaceuticals industry said the European Union's London-based
drugs regulator, the European Medicines Agency, will have to
relocate after Britain's vote to leave the EU, posing a
considerable administrative burden for drugmakers.
"The administrative hurdles that we are now facing as a
result of Great Britain's exit from the Union will require great
efforts on the part of our member companies," the association
said in a statement on Friday.
