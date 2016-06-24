FRANKFURT, June 24 The association of Germany's pharmaceuticals industry said the European Union's London-based drugs regulator, the European Medicines Agency, will have to relocate after Britain's vote to leave the EU, posing a considerable administrative burden for drugmakers.

"The administrative hurdles that we are now facing as a result of Great Britain's exit from the Union will require great efforts on the part of our member companies," the association said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)