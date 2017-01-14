BERLIN Jan 14 The head of Germany's farming
association voiced concerns about the lack of plans to deal with
the impact on European Union finances and on massive volumes of
food trade following Britain's vote to leave the EU.
As Britain is a huge net contributor to EU finances, Brexit
could have a major impact on funding of the EU's farming support
scheme, called the common agricultural policy (CAP), Joachim
Rukwied, the president of the German farming association DBV,
said.
"The discussion about the implications of Brexit on the CAP
has not yet taken place," Rukwied told Reuters.
Farmers should not face cuts to their EU support payments
because of Brexit, he said.
A major challenge will be creating a satisfactory trading
relationship with Britain after Brexit, he said.
British Prime Minister Theresa May, who has said she will
begin the formal EU divorce process by the end of March, has
come under fire from businesses, investors and lawmakers for
having given little away about her plans for Brexit.
She is due to give a speech next week setting out more on
the government's objectives.
May's farming minister has sought to reassure the British
agricultural sector, saying it is the government's intention to
maintain as low tariffs as possible, and zero tariffs where it
can.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will on Wednesday chair a
meeting of a cabinet committee on Brexit at which ministers will
discuss organisational and structural issues related to Brexit.
German farmers are worried about the status of big German
food exports to Britain which totalled about 4.8 billion euros
($5.1 billion) in 2015 or about 6 percent of German food
exports. Sales include German meat, milk, grains, fruit and
vegetables.
Britain exported 1.4 billion euros of farm produce to
Germany in 2015.
"We have a surplus in trade with food from Germany to the
United Kingdom of 3.4 billion euros," he said. "I cannot see
that any progress has been made on this issue in the United
Kingdom."
Britain could be involved in a food free trade deal with the
EU after Brexit, German Agriculture Minister Christian Schmidt
told Reuters in July.
Meanwhile, German farmers continue to suffer from the impact
of a Russian ban on food imports imposed after Western sanctions
were imposed on Russia following the Ukraine crisis, he said.
The loss of sales to Russia of German milk, pork, fruit and
vegetables had caused downward price pressure, he said.
But increasing German exports of milk products and pork to
China had made up for some of the lost Russian business and kept
prices away from their lowest levels, he said.
($1 = 0.9412 euros)
(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann, Writing by Michael Hogan;
Editing by Alison Williams)