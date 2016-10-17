(Changes sourcing, adds details on length of investment
BERLIN Oct 17 Parts of Britain's car industry
could move to southeast Europe if it loses access to the EU's
single market in its divorce negotiations, the president of
Germany's VDA auto industry association said.
Prime Minister Theresa May has set a March deadline to begin
the formal process to quit the European Union and carmakers are
concerned that Britain is heading towards a "hard Brexit" which
could expose them to tariffs of up to 10 percent on car exports.
"As long as it's unclear whether Britain will have
unhindered access to the European single market after a 'hard
Brexit', we have to reckon that investors will hold back in the
UK," Matthias Wissmann said in an emailed statement.
"It could be that production sites in the new EU countries
would then be more attractive," he said, adding that a "hard
Brexit" could create uncertainty for between five and seven
years.
Earlier, Wissmann named Slovakia and Poland as attractive
alternative production locations in an interview with the
Financial Times.
The German auto industry alone has 100 production sites in
Britain, including suppliers.
Wissmann had also warned in June that a potential trade
dispute between Europe and Britain would be a serious setback
for the industry and result in some production sites relocating.
German carmakers exported 810,000 cars to Britain last year,
more than to any other country in the world, while
three-quarters of the 1.6 million cars built in Britain in 2015
were exported, most to the European Union, Wissman said.
However, Wissmann, a former transport minister and powerful
lobbyist, emphasised that the VDA's priority was to keep the
EU's 27 remaining members together.
"The UK is an important market for the German car industry,
but the cohesion of the EU27 and with it the single market is
more important for this industry," he said.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Writing by Caroline Copley and
