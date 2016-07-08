BERLIN, July 8 The German city of Hanover, best
known for hosting trade fairs, launched a campaign on Friday to
woo UK companies to move there after Britain's decision to quit
the European Union.
Under the slogan "Remain in the centre of Europe - select
Hannover", the Hanover Marketing and Tourism company (HMTG) said
it planned advertisements in Britain and mailings to firms as it
competed with other cities for British business.
Hanover is the latest German city vying to attract British
companies after the June 23 'Brexit' vote cast uncertainty over
the future of British trade with the rest of the 28-member bloc.
Cosmetic firms Lush told local British media it will focus
on growing its business in Germany following the vote and has
plans for a new factory in Duesseldorf.
Frankfurt, Germany's financial capital, kicked off an image
campaign the day after the referendum aiming to court banks and
financial institutions considering relocating staff from London.
Berlin's Senator for Economics, Technology and Research
Cornela Yzer has sent letters to British firms and hopes to lure
tech firms from London's start-up scene.
Located in north-central Germany, Hanover has a population
of around 520,000 and is home to reinsurer Hannover Re
, auto parts and tyre maker Continental and
European travel group Tui AG.
The marketing authority boasted of "ideal infrastructure
connections" such as direct flights to the UK and good rail and
road links, as well as "affordable office facilities" as among
the reasons to choose Hanover.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)