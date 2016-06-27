BERLIN, June 27 Britain should not receive any
special treatment in negotiating its exit from the European
Union after last week's referendum vote, the parliamentary
leader of German Chancellor's conservative Christian Democrats
(CDU) said on Monday.
"There will be no special treatment, there will be no
gifts," Volker Kauder, a close Merkel ally, told the ARD German
television station.
At the same time, Kauder said, Britain was an important
economic and trading partner of Germany, especially the
automotive industry, and it was vital to conduct the EU exit
negotiations with Britain to ensure continued good relations.
He joined Merkel in adopting a more relaxed stance on the
timing for Britain to initiate its departure from the EU,
although he said it would be good if Britain triggered the
Article 50 proceeding soon.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Heavens)