BERLIN Dec 16 Germany is ready to be "extremely
helpful" to British Prime Minister David Cameron in his
renegotiation of Britain's membership of the European Union, a
senior German government official said on Wednesday.
"The German government has a very great interest that Great
Britain remains a member of the EU and in allowing Cameron to
run a successful campaign," the official said ahead of an EU
summit this week, which is expected to lay the foundations for
an agreement on EU reform next February.
Cameron has promised to renegotiate Britain's EU ties ahead
of a membership referendum by the end of 2017. While he favours
staying in a reformed EU, he has said he rules nothing out if he
does not get the changes he wants.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin)