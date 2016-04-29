WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
BERLIN, April 29 Remaining in the European Union will ensure that Britain remains a prosperous and economically successful country, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, adding that a U.S.-EU free trade deal would also bring economic benefits.
"One must realistically say which advantages membership of the European Union has and what advantages the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership has, and what is being negotiated now is also clear," Merkel said.
"Everybody says this from his perspective. I say it from my perspective. We want an economically strong and prosperous Britain in the European Union," she added during a news conference with Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis.
Kucinskis said he hoped that a referendum in June on Britain's EU membership would not weaken the bloc.
DUBAI, May 14 The Dubai government said on Sunday that it had secured $3 billion in long-term financing for expansion of its airports.