BERLIN, June 26 The European Union will not make Britain any fresh offers to keep it in the bloc, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel told the Handelsblatt business daily newspaper.

"The British have now decided to go. We will not hold talks about what the EU can still offer the Britons to keep them in," Gabriel said in excerpts from an interview released on Sunday.

