BERLIN, June 27 International financial markets
are very concerned that the European Union is no longer
governable after Britain voted to leave the bloc, Chancellor
Angela Merkel told her conservative party's board on Monday, two
participants in a call said.
Merkel said it was necessary to prevent other countries from
following Britain's exit path, said the two sources who took
part in a telephone conference of the board of the Christian
Democratic Union (CDU).
Merkel added it was not the right time to pursue a quick
deepening of cooperation between euro zone member states. The EU
should instead act on popular concerns such as securing the
bloc's borders, creating jobs and improve internal security.
