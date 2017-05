BERLIN Oct 5 Germany has taken note of British Prime Minister Theresa May's announcement that she will trigger the process to leave the EU by the end of March, a government spokesman said in Berlin.

"We take note of that announcement in the party conference speech," said spokesman Steffen Seibert at a regular government news conference, also reiterating that Brexit negotiations can only start once Article 50 has been triggered. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)