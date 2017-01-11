BERLIN Jan 11 The top priority in Brexit negotiations for the 27 countries remaining in the European Union must be to hold the bloc together, even if this means suffering one-off economic hits, Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) said in a policy paper.

"Were we to allow a 'Europe à la Carte', this would lead to incalculable domino effects that would threaten the unity of the Union," the parliamentary party of the SPD, junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition, said in the paper.

In the paper, entitled "Strengthening the cohesion of the European Union - our key points for the Brexit negotiations", the SPD said any transitional arrangements for Britain after it leaves the EU should be short-term and tied to tight conditions.

The paper, obtained by Reuters and dated Jan. 9, will be discussed - and likely adopted - by the SPD's parliamentary party on Thursday. (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)