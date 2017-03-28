BERLIN, March 28 Britain's departure from the
European Union will significantly hurt German firms' business
with the United Kingdom and investment will decline strongly in
the long term, the president of Germany's DIHK Chambers of
Commerce said on Tuesday.
Four in ten companies expect business to weaken, DIHK
President Eric Schweitzer said a day before Britain triggers
divorce proceedings with the European Union.
"We should expect further declines in trade in the coming
months," he added.
He said almost one in ten companies was already planning to
withdraw investment from Britain even though the terms of
Britain's departure are not yet known.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin;
