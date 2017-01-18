BERLIN Jan 18 The European Union has more
clarity on how the British government will go into talks on
leaving the bloc after Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on
Tuesday but negotiations cannot start until London triggers the
process, Angela Merkel said.
"The speech made by British Prime Minister Theresa May has
given us a clear impression of how Great Britain wants to
proceed but nonetheless the negotiations will only start when
the application has been made in accordance with Article 50,"
the German chancellor said at a news conference on Wednesday
with her Italian counterpart.
"The main thing is that Europe does not let itself be
divided and we will make sure of that via very intensive
dialogue," she said.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)