BERLIN, April 27 Britain's negotiations to leave
the European Union will be very demanding both for the British
and the remaining 27 members of the bloc, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Thursday.
"The exit negotiations will definitely demand a great deal
of the European Union as well as Britain itself in the two
years. I think that is completely beyond doubt," Merkel told
Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament.
She said she shared the view of European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker that the Brexit negotiations could
only get going properly after Britain's June 8 election.
