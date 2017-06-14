BERLIN, June 14 Germany was not aware of any
changes to the two-year timeframe for Britain to leave the
European Union, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday,
after last week's election raised questions over Prime Minister
Theresa May's Brexit strategy.
"The EU 27 are standing...ready to start the talks at any
time. We have no indication at the moment that anything will
change in that schedule. We are ready for the negotiations and
are waiting for the new government in Britain," the spokeswoman
said.
