(Recasts with new Steinmeier quotes, background)
* Says would like Britain to stay, but up to British voters
* Should avoid 'fantasy proposals' for Brexit scenario
* Such speculation would risk affecting referendum
BERLIN, May 31 Germany's foreign minister said
on Tuesday a British vote to leave the European Union would
create a negative dynamic in the remainder of the EU, but that
Berlin should not discuss any proposals for dealing with such a
scenario.
Britain votes in a June 23 referendum on whether to remain
in the EU, and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier
said he hoped British voters would decide to stay.
Asked if, given the 'Brexit' debate, he saw a need for a new
initiative to make Europe strong and if he had discussed such
plans with colleagues, Steinmeier said: "I have no influence on
the campaign to prepare for the referendum in Britain."
"Even if I had plans drawn up in my head, they would have an
influence either way on the debate in Britain," he told the
foreign press association in Berlin. "Therefore, I can only say:
the decision really lies in Britain."
"We can't have any influence on that and we shouldn't have
any influence with fantasy proposals about the future of the
European Union and 'what would happen if', and in particular
'what would happen if Britain leaves," he said.
"Those are all speculative discussions that could possibly
have an undesirable influence on preparations for the British
referendum."
An ORB poll for the Telegraph showed on Monday that support
for Britain to stay in the EU stood at 51 percent, 5 points
ahead of support for a withdrawal.
"I think there are good reasons for Britain to remain in the
EU," Steinmeier said, adding it was up to British voters to
decide. "I am only sure that if Britain decides to leave, that
will initiate a negative dynamic in the rest of the EU."
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline
Chambers and Richard Balmforth)