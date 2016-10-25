FOREX-Dollar has worst week in over a year amid political uncertainty
* Dollar adds losses after report White House official is person of interest in Russia investigation
BERLIN Oct 25 Britain's vote to leave the European Union will shave around 0.25 percentage points off German growth in the coming year, says a study by the IW Cologne Institute for Economic Research that was quoted in a regional German newspaper.
The study, cited by Rheinische Post, said German exports were likely to fall by 9 percent on the year in 2017 due to the weaker pound.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Dollar adds losses after report White House official is person of interest in Russia investigation
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd