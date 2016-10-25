BERLIN Oct 25 Britain's vote to leave the European Union will shave around 0.25 percentage points off German growth in the coming year, says a study by the IW Cologne Institute for Economic Research that was quoted in a regional German newspaper.

The study, cited by Rheinische Post, said German exports were likely to fall by 9 percent on the year in 2017 due to the weaker pound.

