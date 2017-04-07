BERLIN, April 7 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble wants the European Banking Authority (EBA) to move to
Frankfurt from London, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on
Friday, as Britain gears up to leave the European Union.
The EBA, whose 159 London employees write and coordinate
banking rules across the bloc, needs to be relocated after
Britain voted to quit the EU because EU agencies are all based
in member states.
Frankfurt, Germany's financial capital, already has many
private banks, its main stock exchange, the German financial
watchdog Bafin, the Bundesbank national bank and the European
Central Bank.
This amounts to "a unique selling point compared to other
financial centres", the magazine cited a paper that Schaeuble
has sent to his colleagues in the cabinet as saying.
A spokeswoman for Schaeuble confirmed the paper existed and
said a cabinet committee on Brexit would discuss it next
Wednesday. But she declined to comment on any details.
"Several attractive properties in a central location are
available for immediate use in Frankfurt," said the paper, which
also pointed to advantageous transport connections and a skilled
workforce in Frankfurt.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Gernot Heller; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)