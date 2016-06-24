BERLIN, June 24 The British vote to leave the European Union does not just weaken Britain but also damages the rest of the bloc and Germany, the BDI Federation of Germany Industries said on Friday.

"We deeply regret the result of the referendum," BDI Managing Director Markus Kerber said in a statement. "The decision weakens Britain itself, the EU and Germany, both politically and economically." (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Noah Barkin)