By Jonathan Gould
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT May 11 German insurers are avoiding
bets on the outcome of Britain's June 23 Brexit referendum and
continue to hold pound-denominated assets to match their future
obligations to property-casualty and life insurance customers
there.
A British vote to leave the EU would send shockwaves through
financial markets and an overwhelming majority of economists
polled by Reuters said a so-called Brexit posed the biggest
threat to UK growth.
Support for leaving and remaining are still running
neck-and-neck, opinion polls show.
Europe's biggest insurer, Allianz, on Wednesday
said it was pursuing asset-liability matching for its insurance
business in Britain and maintains no open exposure to sterling.
"We keep our obligations and our investments almost entirely
currency matched, so we therefore have made sure that we have no
open positions against the pound," Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Wemmer told a conference call with journalists on the
insurer's first-quarter earnings.
"Otherwise, I'd say you can't prepare (for Brexit) because
if the outcome is 50/50, it's a pure bet on which side to
prepare for, it's like a tossing a coin."
The European Central Bank is looking closely at lenders'
plans to deal with the potential impact but the insurance
business is organised and supervised on a national basis and
would remain so after the vote.
"We have not placed a bet for either outcome," said Roland
Vogel, Chief Financial Officer of reinsurer Hannover Re
, which has about 8 percent of its 40 billion euros
($46 billion) of investments and obligations denominated in
pounds.
The world's third-largest reinsurer has run calculations on
the impact of a Brexit, Vogel said.
"The British pound would certainly lose value relative to
the euro but that is always a two-sided game because the
obligations would also become cheaper," Vogel said.
"We are and will stay invested in British pounds," he added.
Peer Munich Re said London's importance as a
reinsurance market would be diminished by a vote to leave the
EU, potentially benefiting other centres, such as Singapore.
Insurers do see an exit as creating broader economic and
political damage both to the UK and the EU, particularly if
negotiations to establish a new relationship were to drag on,
leading to economic uncertainty and volatility.
Allianz's Wemmer said a 'leave' vote would also entail
technical headaches for asset management operations that may
need to legally separate mutual funds domiciled in the UK, but
said the impact on the business itself would be less dramatic.
($1 = 0.8779 euros)
