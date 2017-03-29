BERLIN, March 29 Britain appreciates its
partnership with Germany and wants to continue being an ally of
other European countries, Prime Minister Theresa May said in an
opinion piece for a German newspaper after triggering divorce
talks with the EU.
"We really appreciate this long-lasting friendship and
partnership between our countries," May wrote in a piece for the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, referring to Germany.
She said Britain wanted to "remain a committed partner and
ally to Germany and all of our other friends on the continent"
and added that putting up unnecessary barriers to business would
be "damaging for us all".
