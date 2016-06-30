BERLIN, June 30 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
declined to comment on Thursday on remarks by British Interior
Minister Theresa May that exit talks between Britain and the EU
would not start until the end of the year.
"I don't want to comment on every remark," Merkel said
during a news conference in Berlin when asked about May's
comments, adding that one should wait until the British
conservatives decided on their next leader.
May, who is seen by bookmakers as the favourite to replace
Prime Minister David Cameron, said earlier on Thursday no
decision should be made on whether to invoke article 50, the
formal process of leaving the EU, until Britain had a clear
negotiating strategy.
