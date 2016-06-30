BERLIN, June 30 German Chancellor Angela Merkel declined to comment on Thursday on remarks by British Interior Minister Theresa May that exit talks between Britain and the EU would not start until the end of the year.

"I don't want to comment on every remark," Merkel said during a news conference in Berlin when asked about May's comments, adding that one should wait until the British conservatives decided on their next leader.

May, who is seen by bookmakers as the favourite to replace Prime Minister David Cameron, said earlier on Thursday no decision should be made on whether to invoke article 50, the formal process of leaving the EU, until Britain had a clear negotiating strategy. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Joseph Nasr)