BERLIN Oct 6 German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed on Thursday that the European Union must stand firm by its position that access to the bloc's single market is linked to freedom of movement in negotiations with Britain.

"If we don't say that full access to the single market is linked to full acceptance of freedom of movement, then everyone in Europe will start doing what they want," Merkel told an industry event in Berlin.

She added that negotiations between the EU and Britain won't be easy and said they will need to make clear what access each side has to the other side's market. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers)