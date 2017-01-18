BERLIN Jan 18 British Prime Minister Theresa
May's speech about her Brexit plans has shown that Britain
understands the link between access to the European Single
Market and accepting freedom of movement, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
"There cannot be any cherry picking by Britain in Brexit
negotiations," Merkel said in a speech at an economic conference
in Berlin, adding that access to the bloc's single market was
ultimately linked to accepting the EU's four freedoms - of
movement of goods, capital, people, and services.
Merkel added that Britain's decision to leave the EU was a
wake-up call for the other 27 member states and EU leaders must
not focus solely on Brexit negotiations in the coming years but
also deal with the future of the remaining members.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr; Writing by
Michael Nienaber,)