German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts during a working session at the PGE National Stadium, the venue of NATO summit, in Warsaw, Poland July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel - RTSH2F1

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday Britain should clarify quickly how it wants to shape its future relationship with the European Union and that Berlin wanted London to remain an important partner of the bloc.

"But of course the EU and the remaining 27 member states also have to protect their interests," Merkel said during a speech at the annual diplomatic corps reception in Meseberg, north of Berlin.

"For example, whoever would like to have free access to the European internal market will also have to accept all basic freedoms in return, including the free movement of people."

Some British politicians have suggested Britain could have full EU market access, including for its vital financial sector, while limiting the number of EU nationals who enter the country.

The EU's single market aims to guarantee the free movement of goods, capital, services and people among the EU's 28 member states.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Andrew Roche)