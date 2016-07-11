* Chancellor says market access means accepting EU freedoms
* Merkel wants EU to be more competitive, innovative
* "We need structural reforms, we need solid finances"
(Adds Merkel quotes)
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, July 11 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Monday access to the European Union's single market
meant accepting the bloc's basic freedoms and rejected
suggestions from London that Britain could retain full EU market
access while curbing immigration.
Speaking at the annual diplomatic corps reception in
Meseberg, north of Berlin, Merkel said Britain should clarify
quickly how it wants to shape its future relationship with the
EU, adding she wanted London to remain an important partner.
"But of course the EU and the remaining 27 member states
also have to protect their interests," Merkel said.
"For example, whoever would like to have free access to the
European internal market will also have to accept all basic
freedoms in return, including the free movement of people."
Some British politicians have suggested Britain could have
full EU market access, including for its vital financial sector,
while limiting the number of EU nationals who enter the country.
The EU's single market aims to guarantee the free movement
of goods, capital, services and people among the EU's 28 member
states.
LESSONS
Merkel said it was regrettable that Britain had decided in a
June 23 referendum to leave the EU. "This is a water shed. But I
am firmly convinced that the European Union is strong enough to
absorb even this break," the centre-right leader said.
It is now up to Britain to officially notify the EU of its
withdrawal request, Merkel said, adding negotiations between
Brussels and London on their future relationship could begin
only after such a step.
Britain has not yet activated the Article 50 clause in the
European treaty that triggers the process for its departure from
the bloc.
Merkel said Europe could not continue business as usual
after the Brexit referendum. "We have to consider jointly what
lessons we draw for the further process of European
unification," she added.
"We need to make Europe more competitive, strengthen
research and innovation in promising economic sectors not only
to avoid falling behind, but also to set European standards."
"We need structural reforms, we need solid finances," Merkel
said.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Andrew Roche)