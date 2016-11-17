IMF offers three-pillared prescription for African growth
LONDON, May 22 Countries in sub-Saharan Africa need to get their budgets in order, diversify their economies and look after their poorest people.
BERLIN Nov 17 Britain cannot expect any special treatment on migration if it wants to remain part of the European Union's common market as part of its Brexit deal, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the Financial Times.
"There is no à la carte menu. There is only the whole menu or none," Schaeuble said in the interview, which the Financial Times published on its website on Thursday.
Schaeuble added that, with Brexit, Britain should be prepared for financial services to move to European centers such as Frankfurt. Euro clearing must be done within the euro zone because "the euro is the EU's common currency even when not all member states of the EU have this currency", he said.
MOSCOW, May 22 Russia will see lower inflation and a smaller budget deficit if OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers agree to extend a production cut deal, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Monday, Russian news agency reported.