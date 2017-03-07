BERLIN, March 7 Germany's Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday it was essential for the
remaining 27 members of the European Union to stick together in
the looming "Brexit" negotiations with Britain on its desire to
leave the EU.
Schaeuble also told a group of foreign journalists in Berlin
that he believes Brexit negotiations will be difficult and
complicated. He said that at the conclusion of the negotiations
it should be clear to everyone that remaining on the inside the
EU has more advantages than being on the outside.
"Now it's important that we in the EU27 stick together,"
Schaeuble said, adding that it would be important to show other
EU countries they should not be tempted to follow Britain out by
thinking one could have the benefits of EU membership without
meeting its obligations.
Schaeuble, who also said Germany is open to new forms of
cooperation with Britain, has also said in the past that he
wants a "reasonable" Brexit deal for the City of London.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Erik
Kirschbaum; Editing by Madeline Chambers)