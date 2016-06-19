KIEL, Germany, June 19 Germany's veteran Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble made an impassioned plea for a
stronger, unified European Union on Sunday, days before Britain
votes on whether to leave the bloc.
Schaeuble did not mention Britain directly but said no
country in Europe would be able to cope with the challenges of
the 21st century on its own.
"Our European (Union) is not perfect," Schaeuble said in a
speech during an award ceremony at the IfW economic institute in
Kiel, but it remained the best way to confront issues including
the regulation of financial markets and global warming, he
added.
"We should preserve and strengthen, not destroy it,"
Schaeuble added, echoing statements from a chorus of European
leaders and institutions that have urged Britain to stay.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday Britain
would lose privileged access to the single European market if it
decided to leave the EU.
French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron warned Britain on
Saturday it would become a minor trading post no more important
on the world stage than the island of Guernsey if it quit.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Michael Nienaber;
Editing by Andrew Heavens)