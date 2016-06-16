BERLIN, June 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Thursday that Britain would be treated as an outsider to the bloc's domestic market if it decided to leave the European Union.

Speaking at a joint news conference after talks with Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico in Berlin, Merkel said all aspects of the domestic market would "of course no longer be available for Britain" in the case of a Brexit.

"We hope that Britain will remain part of the European Union, but of course the decision is in the hands of the citizens of Great Britain," she added. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley)