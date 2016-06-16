BERLIN, June 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
warned on Thursday that Britain would be treated as an outsider
to the bloc's domestic market if it decided to leave the
European Union.
Speaking at a joint news conference after talks with
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico in Berlin, Merkel said all
aspects of the domestic market would "of course no longer be
available for Britain" in the case of a Brexit.
"We hope that Britain will remain part of the European
Union, but of course the decision is in the hands of the
citizens of Great Britain," she added.
