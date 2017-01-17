BERLIN Jan 17 Germany's foreign minister on
Tuesday welcomed the "little bit more clarity" British Prime
Minister Theresa May provided on what kind of Brexit Britain
wants and said it was good she made clear she wanted to work
constructively with the European Union.
"She emphasized that Great Britain is seeking a positive and
constructive partnership, friendship with a strong European
Union. That's good," Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a statement
after a speech in which May laid out her Brexit priorities.
Steinmeier said Germany also wanted the closest and most
trusting relations possible with Britain but reiterated that
negotiations could only begin once the British government has
invoked Article 50 to start to divorce talks.
"It's in the interests of Germany and Europe to strengthen
the cohesion of the European Union of 27 members and to protect
the unity of the European Single Market," Steinmeier said.
